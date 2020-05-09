CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,110 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several research firms have commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

