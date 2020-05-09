CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,352 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 114,767.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 190,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

