CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 223 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,844,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $154.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

