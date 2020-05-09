CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 12,465 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,997,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $119.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

