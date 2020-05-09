CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

