CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,354,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $158,261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,362,000 after acquiring an additional 191,869 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,762,000 after acquiring an additional 99,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

