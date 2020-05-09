CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,224,000 after acquiring an additional 244,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 153,041 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,986,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV opened at $192.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $154,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,237. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.