CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $785,000 Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Davita were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Davita by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Davita by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

