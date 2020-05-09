CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $781,000 Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,561 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AES by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AES by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $12.87 on Friday. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

