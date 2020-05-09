CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $1,914,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Waters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Waters by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day moving average of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $182.44.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

