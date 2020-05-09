CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

NYSE:NUE opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

