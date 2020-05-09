CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Hess by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Hess by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

