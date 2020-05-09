CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.