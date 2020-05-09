CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

BLDP opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.20.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

