Chiyue Cheung Sells 9,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. NeoPhotonics Corp has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $411.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 65,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

