CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.03, 1,875,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,178,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after acquiring an additional 811,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

