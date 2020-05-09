CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Up 1.1%

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €96.30 ($111.98) and last traded at €95.50 ($111.05), 6,238 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €94.50 ($109.88).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWC. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.40 ($117.91).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.95 million and a P/E ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

