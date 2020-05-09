Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,320 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CSFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,500 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $59,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $338,796.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $354,537. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

