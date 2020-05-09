Centene Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

CNC opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

