Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Celsius stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $314.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Celsius by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

