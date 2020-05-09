Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price Up 12.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s share price rose 12.1% on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cedar Fair traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.17, approximately 2,123,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 951,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at $251,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Heckman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,780.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 185.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 325.7% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 605.61%. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

