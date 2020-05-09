CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CBIZ in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities raised CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.62. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.61 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,686,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after buying an additional 570,843 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after buying an additional 377,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,266.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

