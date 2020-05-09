Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Catasys worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Catasys by 13,788.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catasys by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catasys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catasys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Catasys by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catasys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATS opened at $26.79 on Friday. Catasys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catasys news, COO Curtis Medeiros purchased 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $234,507.90. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

