Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Catalent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of CTLT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

