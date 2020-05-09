Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CARS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

CARS stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bryan Wiener acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $12,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 648,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

