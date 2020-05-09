Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 3,560,966 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TAST. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director David Harris bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 67,500 shares of company stock worth $198,650. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,270,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 80,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

