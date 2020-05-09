Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 340.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

