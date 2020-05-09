Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

