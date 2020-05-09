Canon Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canon in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 124,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Canon by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Canon by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

