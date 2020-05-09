Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Hold

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $23.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Shares of PAAS opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $2,600,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 15.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 911,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 886.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 95,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

