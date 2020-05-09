Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

