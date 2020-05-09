Bruderman Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,919 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average is $160.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

