Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -3.80

Headlines about Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Brookfield Asset Management earned a daily sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $33.40 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.02.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

