Brokers Offer Predictions for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

SIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

