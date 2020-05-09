Brokers Offer Predictions for Central Garden & Pet Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

