Brokers Issue Forecasts for Westrock Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westrock in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

WRK opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. Westrock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,859,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth $60,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westrock by 716.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after buying an additional 1,079,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Westrock by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

