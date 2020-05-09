Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fox Factory Holding Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fox Factory in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,056,000 after acquiring an additional 179,451 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 519,947 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

