Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.54. Jabil reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of JBL opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

