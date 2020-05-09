Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) PT Lowered to $80.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its price target cut by Imperial Capital from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 94.84% from the stock’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Get Brink's alerts:

BCO opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 557,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $48,432,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $16,948,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brink’s by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,722 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.