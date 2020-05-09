Brinker Capital Inc. Takes $374,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FN opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

