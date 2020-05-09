Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,156,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,991 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,640,000 after purchasing an additional 402,021 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,456,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,973,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,668,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,287 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

NYSE A opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.