Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 2,845 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Domtar by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domtar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UFS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Domtar from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UFS downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.78. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.