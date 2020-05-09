Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.80.

VSH stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

