Brinker Capital Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 100.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 14.7% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $50,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 8.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Baidu by 22.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $99.77 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

