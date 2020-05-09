Brinker Capital Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 168.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ASE Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

