Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $8.09 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $22.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.12.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

