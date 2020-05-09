Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

