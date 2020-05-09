Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 248 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

