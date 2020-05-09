Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 1,390 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,713 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,892,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 1,498.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 642,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 602,058 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 588,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 626,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 358,513 shares in the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.