Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $251.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,451 shares of company stock worth $14,730,068 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

